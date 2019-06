Peru's Pedro Gallese reacts during a Copa America 2019 Group A soccer match between Venezuela and Peru at Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Venezuela's Wuilker Fariñez makes a save during a Copa America 2019 Group A soccer match between Venezuela and Peru at Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan shows a red card to Venezuela's Luis del Pino Mago (R) during a Copa America 2019 Group A soccer match between Venezuela and Peru at Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Peru's Luis Advincula (L) vies for the ball with Venezuela's Jhon Murillo (R) during a Copa America 2019 Group A soccer match at Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Venezuela and Peru played to a 0-0 draw here Saturday afternoon in their opening match at the Copa America, a Group A contest that saw the tournament's first expulsion but little in the way of offensive flair.

The result leaves the two teams presently in a tie for second place in their group behind host Brazil, who routed Bolivia 3-0 in their opening game on Friday night.