Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (L), of Venezuela, in action against New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara (R) during the first half of the MLS match between the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez has been selected as the Major League Soccer (MLS) Player of the Week by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR).

"Martinez scored one goal in last Wednesday's 1-1 draw at New England, then scored a hat trick in Saturday's 3-1 home win over Philadelphia," the NASR said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.