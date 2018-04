South American Soccer Federation (Conmebol) sports director Hugo Figueredo (C) shows the ticket for the Copa Sudamericana draw for Chile's Deportivo Temuco as Venezuelan soccer player Deyna Castellanos (L) and Peruvian soccer legend Teofilo Cubillas (R) watch on Dec. 20, 2017, at the Conmebol offices in Luque, Paraguay. EPA-EFE FILE/Andres Cristaldo

Venezuelan club Estudiantes de Merida and Chile's Deportes Temuco will finally take the field this week for a Copa Sudamericana match that was postponed when Copa Airlines was forced by the government to suspend operations in Venezuela.

The teams are scheduled to meet on Wednesday for a match originally set to be played on April 10.