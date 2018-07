Venezuelan Jefferson Milano (2L), Colombian Carlos Oquendo (L) and Mexican Christopher Mireles (R) compete in the BMX event during the Central American and Caribbean Games 2018, in Barranquilla, Colombia, on July 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Venezuelan BMX cyclist Jefferson Milano on Saturday defeated Colombians Carlos Ramirez and Carloa Mario Oquendo, both Olympic medallists, to take the gold at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The 22-year-old Milano, who led in two of the three heats in the bicycle motorcross (BMX) qualifying series, turned in a solid performance during the entire competition.