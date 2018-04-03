Venezuelan First-Division club Zulia said Tuesday it suspended two players involved in an animal abuse case and ordered them to stay away from the team, adding that the two men faced "additional strong disciplinary measures."

"Regarding the specific situation of animal abuse committed by two of our First-Division roster players, we want to make it clear that not only do we reject their actions, but we are acting firmly in light of the incident: we have suspended and removed these two people from Zulia FC," the team said in a statement.