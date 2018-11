Japan's defender Hiroki Sakai (R) in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Venezuela in Oita, Japan, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jiji Press

Japan's midfielder Shoya Nakajima (L) and Venezuela's defender Roberto Rosales (R) in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Venezuela in Oita, Japan, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jiji Press

A late equalizer scored by midfielder Tomas Rincon secured a 1-1 tie for Venezuela against host Japan in a friendly match Friday, which ended the Asian team's winning streak.

This draw came after three consecutive home victories for the Samurai Blue in friendlies against Latin American rivals: Costa Rica (3-0) on Sep. 11, Panama (3-0) on Oct. 12, and Uruguay (4-3) on Oct. 16.