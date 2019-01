The Argentine player Paulo Dybala (R) vies for the ball with Yangel Herrera (L) from Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Venezuelan international Yangel Herrera said here Wednesday during his official presentation as a new player for Huesca that he hopes to help the team now sitting last in LaLiga avoid relegation.

The 21-year-old midfielder arrives on loan from Manchester City after spending two seasons with City's affiliate in US Major League Soccer, New York City FC.