Venezuelan triple jump world champion Yulimar Rojas (C) poses with a group of children during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, March 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan triple jump world champion Yulimar Rojas (C) greets a group of children during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, March 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, a two-time world champion in the triple jump, congratulated Spanish rival and training mate Ana Peleteiro on Thursday for winning the bronze when they faced each other last weekend.

"I want to congratulate Ana Peleteiro, my training mate. The truth is that she is a very good athlete," Rojas said at a press conference in Caracas.