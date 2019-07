Officials examine the condition for surfing for its debut as an Olympic sport with a test event that began at Tsurigasaki beach in the same conditions as the competition will take place next year, in Tsurigasaki in Japan. Jul.18, 2019. EFE-EFE/Antonio Hermosín

Organizers on Thursday began examining conditions for surfing sport, which is debuting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Tsurigasaki beach in Japan’s Ichinomiya city.

Ichinomiya, a serene coastal city with consistent waves, situated around 80 km (50 miles) west of Tokyo, is the chosen venue for the new Olympic sport, and is currently hosting a general test until Sunday.