Venus Williams beat Britain's Heather Watson 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 Thursday at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.
Third-seeded Williams is now the highest-ranking player left in the competition.
Heather Watson of Great Britain in action against Venus Williams of the USA during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on the San Jose State University campus in San Jose, California, USA, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Venus Williams of the USA in action against Heather Watson of Great Britain during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic at the San Jose State University campus in San Jose, California, USA, Aug 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
