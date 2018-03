Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in action against Venus Williams of the USA during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Venus Williams of USA in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Venus Williams of USA in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Venus Williams of the USA gestures while in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Venus Williams of USA in action against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 15 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Indian Wells, USA, 15 Mar (efe-epa) - The American Venus Williams on Thursday gave no chance to Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 11 minutes to move to the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters.

In the semis Williams will face 20-year-old Russian Daria Kasatkina, who beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-2 in 58 minutes on Wednesday.