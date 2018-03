US tennis star Venus Williams serves against Great Britain's Johanna Konta in their Miami Open match in Key Biscayne, Florida, on March 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/RHONA WISE

British tennis star Johanna Konta in action against US player Venus Williams during their Miami Open match in Key Biscayne, Florida, on March 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

US tennis star Venus Williams celebrates her win over Great Britain's Johanna Konta in their Miami Open match in Key Biscayne, Florida, on March 26, 2018. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Venus Williams downed Britain's Johanna Konta 5-7, 6-1 and 6-2 at the Miami Open on Monday, ending the UK's chances of making it into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

Williams, 37, took 2 hours and 20 minutes to eliminate Konta one day after another epic match of 2 hours and 56 minutes in defeating Holland's Kiki Bertens