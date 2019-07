American Cori "Coco" Gauff celebrates after defeating countrywoman Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

American Cori "Coco" Gauff (R) shakes hands with countrywoman Venus Williams after defeating her in the first round at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

American Cori "Coco" Gauff celebrates after defeating countrywoman Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon in London, England, on July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

American teenager Cori "Coco" Gauff knocked off countrywoman Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 Monday in the first round at Wimbledon.

"She said congratulations. I told her thank you for everything that you did. I wouldn't be here without you. I always wanted to tell her that," the 15-year-old Gauff said after the match.