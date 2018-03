Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Venus Williams of the US during a third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Venus Williams of the US reacts after defeating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during a third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

In a match that lasted nearly three hours, Venus Williams persevered Sunday and rallied in the third set to win 5-7, 6-3 and 7-5 against Belgian Kiki Bertens at the Masters 1000 in Miami.

Coming from a strong start with leading 5-0 in the first set, Williams had to endure a resurging Bertens who managed to win 7 straight games to clinch the set.