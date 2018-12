Serena Williams hits a return against older sister Venus during an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Dec. 27. EFE-EPA/Ali Haider

Venus Williams hits a shot against younger sibling Serena during an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Dec. 27. EFE-EPA/Ali Haider

Venus Williams prevailed over younger sister Serena 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 here Thursday in an exhibition match at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Serena, 37, broke 38-year-old Venus' serve twice to win the first set, but faltered in the second, dropping three service games on the way to losing 6-3.