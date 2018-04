Guadalajara's Fernando Beltran (front) and Veracruz's Osmar Mares (back) fight for the ball during the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament match played on April 7, 2018, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Guadalajara's Jesus Godinez (R) and Veracruz's Osmar Mares (L) fight for the ball during the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament match played on April 7, 2018, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Guadalajara's Edson Torres (R) and Michelle Benitez (L) react after a bad play against Veracruz during the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament match played on April 7, 2018, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Veracruz edged Guadalajara 1-0 on a goal by Argentine Daniel Villalba that kept the team's hopes of avoiding relegation alive in the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament.

Villalba scored in the 1st minute of Saturday's match and Veracruz goalkeeper Edgar Meliton Hernandez put in a standout performance.