Veracruz Tiburones player Cristian Menendez (L) fights for the ball with Lobos BUAP player Eduardo Tercero during a 2017 Mexican league Apertura tournament match played on Sept. 17, 2017, in Veracruz, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Patricia Morales

The Veracruz Tiburones defeated the Tijuana Xolos 1-0 in Mexican league 2018 Clausura tournament action over the weekend, keeping their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Colombian Miguel Murillo scored on a header in the 16th minute of Sunday's match, whose start was delayed when Easter candles placed in Veracruz's locker room started a small fire that was quickly put out.