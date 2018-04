Veracruz's Danie Villalva (L) and Guadalajara's Isaac Brizuela (R) fight for the ball during a Mexican league match on April 7, 2018, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Carlos Zepeda

Leon pulled off a 2-1 win over Veracruz, which needed three points badly to avoid relegation when the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament ends.

Coach Gustavo Diaz's Leon squad, which has 18 points, managed to move out of last place and into 18th place in the standings, thanks to Sunday's victory.