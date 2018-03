Morelia's Juan Pablo Rodriguez (right) and Veracruz's Miguel Angel Murillo (left) battle for the ball during a Liga MX Clausura 2018 match on March 9, 2018, at Estadio Morelos in Morelia, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Morelia's Aldo Rocha (left) and Veracruz's Osmar Mares battle for the ball during a Liga MX Clausura 2018 match on March 9, 2018, at Estadio Morelos. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Morelia's Diego Valdes (left) and Raul Ruidiaz celebrate the former's goal during a match on March 9, 2018, against Veracruz in the Liga MX's Clausura 2018 championship at Estadio Morelos in Morelia, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Veracruz has sunk closer to relegation to Mexican soccer's second division with a 2-0 loss to Morelia in the Liga MX's Clausura 2018 championship, which continues Saturday with a five-match slate.

The Red Sharks are currently in 14th place out of 18 teams in the Clausura, but they are in dead last in the Liga MX's complicated relegation standings.