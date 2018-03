Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against Fernando Verdasco of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Tommy Haas (L), former ATP player and Tournament Director of the BNP Paribas Open tennis speaks with guest during the match between Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Fernando Verdasco of Spain match during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Fernando Verdasco of Spain in action against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco caused the first big upset of the Indian Wells Tournament - ATP World Tour Masters 1,000 - on Saturday by beating the third seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the second round.

Verdasco, aged 34, got the better of Dimitrov in three sets, winning 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 in his second win against a top-10 player after beating Frenchman Richard Gasquet earlier.