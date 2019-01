Fernando Verdasco of Spain in action against Radu Albot of Moldova during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 16 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Fernando Verdasco of Spain celebrates defeating Radu Albot of Moldova during their second round men's singles match at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan 16 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Spain's Fernando Verdasco (26) on Wednesday defeated Radu Albot of Moldova 6-1, 7-6(2), 6-2 to become the first Spaniard in the third round of Australian Open.

Verdasco was ousted by Maximilian Marterer of Germany in the second match of last year's Australian open, and has not advanced beyond the third round of the tournament in seven years.