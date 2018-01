Fernando Verdasco of Spain in action during his first round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action during his first round match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Fernando Verdasco of Spain reacts after winning his first round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Spaniard Fernando Verdasco qualified for the second round of the Australian Open by defeating compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut on Tuesday 6-1, 7-5, 7-5 in a match that lasted more than two hours.

Verdasco served first and quickly gained an advantage in the first set against Bautista, who lost serve when leading 5-4 in the second set, letting Verdasco take it 7-5.