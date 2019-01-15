Fernando Verdasco of Spain in action during his round one match against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 14 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Lynn Bobo

Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco (26), who reached the second round of the Australian Open Grand Slam tournament on Monday after beating Serbian player, Miomir Kecmanovic, admitted that he feels great but warned that this type of tournaments are very long.

"Every game can be very long, I have to go day by day, rest as much as possible and now focus on the next match," the Madrid-born tennis player said in an interview with Efe on Tuesday, before he has to play against Radu Albot in the second round.