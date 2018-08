Fernando Verdasco of Spain reacts as he plays Andy Murray of Great Britain during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Andy Murray of Great Britain hits a return to Fernando Verdasco of Spain during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Fernando Verdasco eliminated Andy Murray from the US Open second round on Wednesday after beating the Briton 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The Spaniard needed three hours and 23 minutes to overcome the 2012 champion, a former world No. 1 who is trying to make a comeback after undergoing hip surgery and being off the ATP Tour for 11 months from Jul. 2017 until June of this year.