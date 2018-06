Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays Fernando Verdasco of Spain during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria plays Fernando Verdasco of Spain during their men's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Spain's aging tennis pro Fernando Verdasco, 34, on Friday stunned a leading player in his prime, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, 27, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, 6-4, to advance to the last 16 of the French Open, the second Grand Slam event of the season, held on clay court.

Verdasco needed two hours and 21 minutes to advance past Dimitrov into the fourth round for the seventh time in his 15th participation in the tournament.