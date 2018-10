Boston Red Sox pitcher Brandon Workman (R) reacts after giving up a three-run home run to Houston Astros batter Yuli Gurriel (L) in the top of the ninth inning of American League Championship Series game one at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the first inning of American League Championship Series game one at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN CETRINO

Houston Astros batter Yuli Gurriel (L) celebrates with teammates Alex Bregman (C) and Jose Altuve (R) after hitting a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning of American League Championship Series game one at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Starting pitcher Justin Verlander worked six full innings to help the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on Saturday.

With the win - their fifth straight this postseason - the defending World Series champions Astros pulled ahead 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.