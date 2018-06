Houston Astros Jose Altuve (L) of Venezuela dives safely back to first base while beating the tag by Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson (R) on a pick-off attempt during the third inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander follows through with a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Houston Astros Jose Altuve (2-L) is greeted by teammates after scoring on Houston Astros Carlos Correa's RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander releases a pitch against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Jun. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander threw over seven innings to take his team to a 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday night.

This was the eighth straight victory for the Astros, who are tied with the Seattle Mariners for first place in the American League West.