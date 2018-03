Roma's Thomas Vermaelen applauds at the end of the UEFA Europa League, group E, soccer match between AFC Astra Giurgiu and AS Roma, in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 8, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Belgium's national team coach Roberto Martinez on Friday summoned Thomas Vermaelen, who plays in Roma on loan from Barcelona, for the national team's upcoming friendly against Saudi Arabia.

Real Sociedad's winger Adnan Januzaj, who used to be called up in previous occasions, was excluded from the 28-player squad for the match scheduled Mar. 27 in Brussels in preparation for 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia