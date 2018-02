Barcelona’s Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen kicks the ball during the second leg of the Spanish Cup senmifianl against Espanyol at Cornellá-El Prat stadium, Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FEIL/Alejandro García.

Barcelona’s French forward Ousmane Dembele overcome Real Sociedad’s Kévin Rodrigues during a La Liga match held at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, Jan. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Herrero

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele and Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen on Thursday resumed team training after recovering from their physical issues.

Vermaelen had sustained a hamstring injury during Barça's 5-0 win over Real Betis which resulted in him being sidelined for three weeks.