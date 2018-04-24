Genova's Goran Pandev scores against Verona in a Serie A match on Monday, April 23 in Genoa, Italy. EFE-EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Verona's Romulo converts a penalty against Genoa during a Serie A match on Monday, April 23, in Genoa, Italy. EFE-EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Isaac Cofie (right) of Genoa wards off a challenge from Verona's Ryder Matos during a Serie A match on Monday, April 23, in Genoa, Italy. EFE-EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Genoa players celebrate after beating Verona in a Serie A match on Monday, April 23, in Genoa, Italy. EFE-EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Genoa defeated Hellas Verona 3-1 here Monday to further dim the visiting club's hopes of avoiding relegation from Serie A.

Iuri Medeiros gave the hosts a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 6th minute.