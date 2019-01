Jorge of AS Monaco (L) vies for the ball with Marco Veratti of Paris Saint Germain (C) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match AS Monaco vs Paris Saint Germain at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, Nov. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Paris Saint Germain Italian midfielder Marco Verratti was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, which makes him a doubt for their upcoming first leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Manchester United, the Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.

On Saturday, Verratti was forced out of the field 20 minutes into their 9-0 rout of Guingamp and coach Thomas Tuchel said the injury was feared to be serious.