Paris Saint Germain's Marco Verratti (R) and Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic (L) in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid, in Paris, France, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Paris Saint Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, who on Thursday underwent a successful surgery on a groin injury, is to miss the remainder of the season, the club reported.

In a brief statement, PSG indicated that the operation was a complete success and that it was performed by the Dr. Gilles Reboul, of the Aspetar Groin Pain Centre in Qatar.