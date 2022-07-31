British Formula One driver George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action ahead of Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (L) of Scuderia Ferrari and Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing during the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 31 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 31 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Hungary at the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod, near Budapest, Hungary, 31 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA