Baku (Azerbaijan), 12/06/2022.- Winner Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing crosses the finish line during the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 12 June 2022. (Fórmula Uno, Azerbaiyán) EFE/EPA/Hamad Mohammed / POOL

Baku (Azerbaijan), 12/06/2022.- Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari (L) and Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari (R) ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 12 June 2022. (Fórmula Uno, Azerbaiyán) EFE/EPA/Hamad Mohammed / POOL

Baku (Azerbaijan), 12/06/2022.- First placed Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 12 June 2022. (Fórmula Uno, Azerbaiyán) EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER