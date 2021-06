Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 27 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (front) of Red Bull Racing and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas arrive at parc ferme after the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 27 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Darko Vojinovic

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Styria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, 27 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Darko Vojinovic

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cemented his lead in the Formula One World Championship leaderboards Sunday with a first position at the Styrian Grand Prix, the eighth GP of the season, allowing the Dutch driver to widen the point gap in rankings with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who came in second place at the Red Bull Ring.