British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) races around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on Friday, June 8, ahead of the Canada Grand Prix. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finland's Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) makes his way around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on Friday, June 8 during free practice for the Formula 1 Canada Grand Prix. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) takes part in free practice at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal ahead of the Formula 1 Canada Grand Prix. EFE-EPA/Valdrin Xhemaj

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) finished first in both free practice sessions here Friday ahead of the Formula 1 Canada Grand Prix.

In Free Practice 1, the Dutchman was nearly a tenth of a second faster than Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), the defending F1 champion and a six-time winner in Montreal.