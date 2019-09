British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the first practice session ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, 20 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing prepares for the first practice session ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, 20 September 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Dutchman Max Verstappen was the fastest in the first free practice session ahead of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on Friday.

The Red Bull driver lapped the Marina Bay Street Circuit in a time of one minute, 40.259s, ahead of Germany’s Sebastian Vettel, who recorded one minute and 40.426s.