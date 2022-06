Red Bull mechanics push Sergio "Checo" Perez's car into the garage during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on 18 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Jim WATSON/POOL

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in the pit during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on 18 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Jim WATSON/POOL

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (C) poses with Alpine's Fernando Alonso (R) and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz after they took the top three positions in qualifying for the Grand Prix of Canada at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on 18 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDRE PICHETTE

Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) claimed pole Saturday for the 2022 Grand Prix of Canada, just ahead of Fernando Alonso (Alpine), as the 40-year-old Spaniard secured a front-row spot for the first time in a decade.

The Dutchman bested the field with a time of 1:21.299 around the track at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.