Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) examines his car after he crashed during qualifying for the sprint in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari track in Imola, Italy, on 22 April 2022.

Monaco Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) runs over the curb on the wet track during practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola, Italy, on 22 April 2022.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) takes part in qualifying for the sprint in the Formula One Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari track in Imola, Italy, on 22 April 2022.

Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) took pole position Friday for the qualifying sprint in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Dutchman triumphed after a session that was disrupted by rain and multiple red flags at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari track in the Bologna suburb of Imola.