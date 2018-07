British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Finish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the second practice session of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the second practice session of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Germany at Hockenheim Ring circuit in Hockenheim, Germany, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull) set a record for fastest lap at the Hockenheimring circuit to finish first Friday in the second free practice for the German Grand Prix.

The Dutchman posted a time of 1:13.085, followed in second and third place, respectively, by the Mercedes team: Briton Lewis Hamilton and Finland's Valtteri Bottas.