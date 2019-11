German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari comes over the hill during the first practice session at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, USA, on Nov. 1, 2019. The United States Formula One Grand Prix takes place on Nov. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing comes over the hill during the first practice session at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, USA, on Nov. 1, 2019. The United States Formula One Grand Prix takes place on Nov. 3. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen recorded the fastest lap in Friday's first free practice ahead of the United States Grand Prix, the third-to-last race on the 2019 Formula One calendar.

On a chilly but sunny autumn day at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Verstappen put last weekend's struggles at the Mexican Grand Prix behind him to post a best lap time of 1:34.057 toward the end of the 90-minute session.