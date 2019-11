Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (C) celebrates with his team on Nov. 16, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after clinching pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (center) poses on Nov. 16, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, next to German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel (left) and British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton after the third and final qualifying session for the Brazilian Grand Prix. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAO MOREIRA

Dutch Red Bull drier Max Verstappen celebrates on Nov. 16, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, after clinching pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Dutch Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Saturday secured pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix, the second-to-last race on the 2019 Formula One calendar.

Verstappen, who had clocked the fastest times in the first and second rounds of qualifying earlier in the day, also posted the quickest lap in Q3 - 1:07.508.