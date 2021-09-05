Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix in front of a home crowd Sunday to wrest the top spot in the overall leaderboard away from his Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) celebrates winning the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL
Zandvoort (Netherlands), 05/09/2021.- Dutch Max Verstappen of Red Bull during the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/VINCENT JANNINK
Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) celebrates winning the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/REMKO DE WAAL
