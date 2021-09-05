Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) celebrates winning the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/REMKO DE WAAL

Zandvoort (Netherlands), 05/09/2021.- Dutch Max Verstappen of Red Bull during the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/VINCENT JANNINK

Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) celebrates winning the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 05 September 2021. EFE-EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix in front of a home crowd Sunday to wrest the top spot in the overall leaderboard away from his Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.