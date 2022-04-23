Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snatched pole position for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola after winning Saturday’s sprint race ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing takes a curb on the wet track during the first practice session at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, 22 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SANNA
Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc during the sprint qualifying of the Formula One Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, 23 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SANNA
Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the first practice session at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, 22 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SANNA