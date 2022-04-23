Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing takes a curb on the wet track during the first practice session at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, 22 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SANNA

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc during the sprint qualifying of the Formula One Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari race track in Imola, Italy, 23 April 2022. EFE/EPA/SANNA