Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, 20 June 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (R) of Red Bull Racing celebrates with third placed Mexican teammate Sergio Perez (L) on the podium after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, 20 June 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts on the podium after taking the second place in the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, 20 June 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing jumps out of his car after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, 20 June 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen (L) of Red Bull Racing celebrates with third placed Mexican teammate Sergio Perez (R) after winning the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, France, 20 June 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER