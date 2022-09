Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in action during qualifying for the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at the Zandvoort Circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands, on 3 September 2022. EFE/EPA/SEM VAN DER WAL

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) reacts after losing the pole position to Max Verstappen (Red Bull) in qualifying for the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands, on 3 September 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (L) celebrates with kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven after winning pole position in qualifying for the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Netherlands, on 3 September 2022. EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) will start the Grand Prix of the Netherlands from pole position after producing the fastest lap in Saturday's qualifying at Zandvoort.

The Dutchman's time 1:10.342 was 0.021 better than Monaco's Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), who was in turn 0.71 quicker than Spanish teammate Spaniard Carlos Sainz.