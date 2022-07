The car of British driver George Russell (Mercedes) is removed from the track after a crash during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on 8 July 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) leaves the track after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on 8 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA/POOL

Pole-sitter Max Verstappen (Red Bull) is flanked by Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc (L) and Carlos Sainz, the second- and third-place finishers in qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria, on 8 July 2022. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA/POOL

Defending Formula One champion and current points leader Max Verstappen (Red Bull) won pole position Friday for the qualifying sprint at the Grand Prix of Austria.

The winner of Saturday's sprint will earn 3 points in the driver standings, with second place good for 2 points and third for a single point. More importantly, the sprint result determines the start order for Sunday's main event.