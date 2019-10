Track officials help Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas get out his Mercedes after a crash during qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Saturday, Oct. 26. EFE-EPA/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc takes part in the third free practice for the Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Saturday, Oct. 26. EPA-EPA/Jose Mendez

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) takes part in qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City on Saturday, Oct. 26. EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) triumphed here Saturday in qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix, posting a tremendous final lap to take pole position.

The Dutchman, who has won the event at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City in each of the last two years, made it around the track in 1:14.758.