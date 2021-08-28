Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 28 August 2021. EFE/EPA/John Thys / POOL

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the qualifying session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Belgium at the Spa-Francorchamps race track in Stavelot, Belgium, 28 August 2021.EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ