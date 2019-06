Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing reacts during the press conference at the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull reiterated Thursday he intends to defend his 2018 Austria Grand Prix title and win this year's edition.

The 21-year-old Dutchman holds the fourth spot in the 2019 drivers' overall standings with 100 points, 87 points behind leader, Briton Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, having finished fourth in five out of eight races this season so far.